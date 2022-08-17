Submit Release
Leather And Allied Products Global Market to Pass $536 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leather And Allied Products Global Market Report 2022, By Type, By Application, By Type Of Leather, By Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global leather and allied products market is expected to grow from $319.01 billion in 2021 to $356.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The market is expected to grow to $536.77 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the leather and allied products market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the leather and allied products market. The regions covered in the global leather and allied products market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to drive the leather and allied products market. Manufacturers can now sell their products on a larger platform than before, which will increase their customer base geographically driving the growth of the leather and allied products market. In countries such as India, for instance, e-commerce portals have boosted the sales of these products by giving larger exposure to producers who were confined to one geography.

Technological advances in the field of wireless technologies have enabled leather product manufacturers to integrate wearable technology into their products. Leading fashion designers are partnering with technology firms to produce trendy wearables and luxury products as the market is adopting this concept broadly. For instance, Ralph Lauren introduced the 'Ricky Smart Bag' made from premium leather that enables users to charge their phone by lifting one of the flaps that activates an internal light.

1) By Type: Leather Footwear; Non-Leather Footwear; Leather Luggage, Hand Bags And Other Goods; Non-Leather Luggage, Hand Bags And Other Goods; Leather Tanning
2) By Application: Automotive; Furniture; Consumer Goods
3) By Type Of Leather: Top-Grain Leather; Split Leather; Patent Leather; Bonded Leather
4) By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores; Online Stores

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Leather And Allied Products Market Characteristics

4. Leather And Allied Products Market Product Analysis

5. Leather And Allied Products Market Supply Chain

6. Leather And Allied Products Market Customer Information

7. Leather And Allied Products Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Leather And Allied Products

9. Leather And Allied Products Market Size And Growth

10. Leather And Allied Products Market Regional Analysis

11. Leather And Allied Products Market Segmentation

12. Leather And Allied Products Market Metrics

13. Asia-Pacific Leather And Allied Products Market

14. Western Europe Leather And Allied Products Market

15. Eastern Europe Leather And Allied Products Market

16. North America Leather And Allied Products Market

17. South America Leather And Allied Products Market

18. Middle East Leather And Allied Products Market

19. Africa Leather And Allied Products Market

20. Leather And Allied Products Market Competitive Landscape

21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Leather And Allied Products Market

22. Market Background: Apparel And Leather Products Market

23. Recommendations

24. Appendix

25. Copyright And Disclaimer

  • Nike, Inc.
  • Christian Dior SE
  • Adidas AG
  • Kering SA
  • Skechers U.S.A., Inc.
  • Puma SE
  • ASICS Corporation
  • Tapestry, Inc.
  • Prada SpA
  • Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

