EFW Warehousing Adds Significant New Capacity with Q1 Expansions, Bringing the Company's Directly Managed Warehouse Space to Over 3.5 Million Square Feet

Estes Forwarding Worldwide, a leading United States domestic and international freight forwarder specializing in custom logistics and warehousing solutions, has added over 1 million square feet to its EFW Warehousing footprint in the past 12 months, bringing total square footage of directly managed warehouse space to just over 3.5 million.

RICHMOND, Va. (PRWEB) August 16, 2022

Estes Forwarding Worldwide, a leading United States domestic and international freight forwarder specializing in custom logistics and warehousing solutions, recently added over 1 million additional square feet to its EFW Warehousing footprint, the company's full-service warehousing network.

Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, EFW Warehousing has engaged in ongoing expansion efforts since its launch in January 2021. The Q1 expansion brings EFW Warehousing's total square footage of directly managed warehouse space to over 3.5 million square feet.

"Our continued commitment to pursuing and securing additional warehousing space across the United States allows us to continually expand our capabilities and service to our customers from managing inventories to entire supply chain solutions," stated Jon Worth, President of EFW Warehousing.

The Q1 EFW Warehousing expansion included investments in Savannah, GA; Harrisburg, PA; and Greensboro, NC. Savannah is an AIB Certified Food Grade facility, just a few miles from the port.

"The expansion of EFW Warehousing comes when demand for shorter-term, project-related warehousing is on the rise – an area in which we excel," explained Scott Fisher, President & CEO of Estes Forwarding Worldwide. "Our directly managed warehousing space, full-service capabilities, and access to an extensive warehousing network across the United States have further strengthened our position as a total supply chain solutions partner."

About Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW)
Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW) is a leading domestic and international freight forwarder in the United States, providing customized logistics and warehousing solutions for clients worldwide and across all industries via air, ground, and ocean freight. EFW has extensive North American and global coverage through its 10,000+ carrier network and affiliation with its parent company, Estes Express Lines, the largest privately held LTL transportation provider in the United States. Through its full-service warehousing network, EFW Warehousing, EFW provides customers with over 3.5 million square feet of directly managed warehousing space and access to an extensive warehousing network across the United States. Unlimited capacity, longevity, reputation, and process define the EFW Experience. To learn more about EFW, please visit the company's website at http://www.EFWnow.com.

