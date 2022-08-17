Introducing Sonary, a B2B comparison digital platform that helps users find the right software solutions and make well-informed decisions

Sonary is a B2B comparison digital platform that equips users with the information to make well-informed purchasing decisions with in-depth analyses, side-by-side product comparisons, user reviews, and premium content.

Several enterprises are slowly entering into a new customer engagement era stoked by the evolving regulatory environment and rapid technological changes. In this era, digital technologies are considered to be essential. Hence, almost every company is adopting artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and big data technologies to bolster the organizational growth. With so much active competition in the software solutions industry, users are sometimes lost on which services to engage.

Sonary identified this problem and have designed its platform to help users find their next software solutions quickly and easily.

The platform has simplified the use of its website by providing a wide variety of topics to broaden its users knowledge. This is inclusive of those interested in learning about trends, needing a glossary or wanting specifics about a software industry, there’s an article to suit every need.

Speaking about their services, the CEO of Sonary said: "We offer users a free comparison of industry-leading brands across a variety of categories. We only provide you with the knowledge to make the most informed purchasing decisions as well as assist you in finding the most relevant software options to suit your needs.''

The platform's services are inclusive of categories such as:

● Commerce

● Design

● Development

● Finance

● Human Resource

● IT

● Productivity

● Sales & Marketing.

Each of the aforementioned categories have sub-services to further simplify the search process for users. For instance, Sonary's Ecommerce category is further subdivided into e-commerce, inventory management, merchant services and POS, a testament to the depth of services the company offers its users.

Sonary's services is predicated on the business principles and core beliefs of honesty, reliability, professionalism, industry knowledge, and flexibility Every review on the platform is written by a real person, 100% legit and is vetted as well as verified by the company's reviews team prior to publishing. ''We conduct thorough reviews of different markets, as well as specific providers, and deliver key insights, tips and recommendations, as well as useful blog posts from our professional writers,'' declared the CEO.

The Sonary Team is replete with expert marketing researchers, excellent content writers, creative ux specialists, leading developers, bizdev professionals and awesome product managers who focus on bringing users the most relevant solutions with a high quality user experience.

To engage the services of Sonary and find a software solutions quickly and easily, check out the company's website at Sonary.com

