Gale Healthcare — Startup to End Nursing Shortage — Makes Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies

Inc. has announced that Gale Healthcare Solutions (Gale) ranked in the top 20 percent of its annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America. Gale — a startup aimed at ending the nursing shortage — just surpassed the milestone of 50,000 nurses using its smartphone app to find and accept open shifts at healthcare facilities — in mere seconds.

"Our ranking as one of the fastest-growing companies in America is great news for the Gale team, and for anyone who has a loved one in a nursing home or senior care facility," said Tony Braswell, President and Founder of Gale Healthcare Solutions. "We launched Gale to help solve the national nursing shortage. Through technology and people, we're on a mission to ensure no one goes without care."

Less than one percent of U.S. businesses make the Inc. 5000 list. Gale, ranking at 931, was the first healthcare services firm in the country to introduce an "on demand" tech-based staffing solution. Using the Gale app, healthcare facilities post open shifts, and clinicians are able to accept those work options instantly. Gale is also the industry leader in another important innovation—providing clinicians with same-day pay. This combination of leading staffing and payments technology and a people-focused approach has propelled Gale's rapid growth.

Gale operates in 39 states and recently secured $60 million in funding from investment firm FTV Capital to continue its expansion in the $24.7 billion healthcare temporary staffing market.

Braswell, named Entrepreneur Of The Year Florida by Ernst & Young LLP, launched Gale in 2016. After 30 years in healthcare staffing where he relied on continuous calling and texting to try to fill open nursing shifts, Braswell realized on-demand technology was the answer.

Six months later, Gale was born. Named in honor of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, Gale has been a pioneer in bringing innovations to a 21st century healthcare challenge — the shortage of nurses across the country.

A 2022 survey by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living found 98 percent of nursing homes are experiencing staffing shortages, and 73 percent are concerned about having to close their doors.

"The staffing shortage affects countless individuals everyday. We are so fortunate to have a purpose-driven team committed to making a difference," said Braswell. "As we begin our seventh year from our home here in Hillsborough County, we couldn't be more excited about our momentum and ability to serve even more people in the future."

Supporting nursing education is another way Gale is tackling the national nursing shortage.

Through the Gale Healthcare Foundation, Gale has committed $500,000 over the next two years for nursing school scholarships. The Foundation aims to raise additional funds from other partners, with the goal of providing more than $1 million to help license and train more nursing professionals.

About Gale

Gale Healthcare Solutions is a leading technology-enabled healthcare services and payments platform that provides per diem, contract, and travel temporary staffing services and software licensing services in post-acute and acute healthcare settings. Designed to address the national nursing shortage, the mobile and web-based Gale app connects nursing professionals directly to healthcare facilities in need of clinical staff, and provides caregivers with daily pay. Gale workforce management solutions include recruiting, credentialing, scheduling, time and attendance, communications, and pay. Based in Tampa, Gale offers a national clinical workforce of more than 50,000 clinicians and serves clients in 39 states. For more information, please visit galehealthcaresolutions.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005897/en/