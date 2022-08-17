Pearl Street Named to List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

For the Second Consecutive Year, Pearl Street Dental Partners Claims Position On Acclaimed Inc. 5000 List

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Pearl Street Dental Partners appears on its annual "Inc. 5000" list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Pearl Street joins the ranks of businesses such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names who gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It's an honor to be named to Inc 5000's list of Fastest Growing Companies in America for the second year in a row," said David Meece, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pearl Street Dental Partners. "We continue to be blessed by the addition of amazing people and top-notch dental practices to the Pearl Street family every year. Each new partnership brings fresh ideas, additional synergies, and the power of collaborative relationships to our organization. We celebrate being named to Inc.'s prestigious list, and look forward to continuing our growth trajectory and delivering great results to our patients, staff, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate."

Not only have the companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved exceptionally resilient and flexible given 2020 and 2021's unprecedented challenges. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Pearl Street's growth is primarily due to the family of practices that have joined the platform in the last few years.

"After spending nearly 20 years building my practice, I was ready for the support a group like Pearl Street could provide, but without the cookie-cutter corporate DSO platform," said Dr. Mandy Holley, DDS, Partner Doctor at Aesthetic Dentistry of Georgetown. "I spent months vetting various DSOs until I met David Meece and the Pearl Street family. Partnering with Pearl Street has allowed me to be involved with the continued growth and evolution of my high-quality fee-for-service practice and focus on the type of dentistry I love doing. The transition was smooth, and we've been able to maintain our autonomy without any disruption for our patients. My team has also enjoyed the support and extra benefits I couldn't provide. There were many options to sell to a corporate DSO, but Pearl Street offered me the unique fit that allows me to enjoy my practice and even my ambitions outside of the practice."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Pearl Street Dental Partners

Pearl Street is a group of partner dentists with dental practices throughout Texas and Oklahoma. We are working to empower dentists in our group with the best tools for their practice. Additionally, we have a centralized business team that handles many non-clinical services, including Human Resources, Operations, Billing, Training, Finance & Bookkeeping, Credentialing, Facilities Support, IT, and Marketing.

Pearl Street is reimagining group dentistry. We bring a fresh perspective, provide exceptional dental care, and are passionate about creating extraordinary experiences for our dental providers, loyal team members, and patients.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.

