Fall Turkey Season Set, Apply Online

North Dakota’s fall turkey season is set with 3,975 licenses available to hunters, 150 more than last year.

Unit 21 (Hettinger and Adams counties) remains closed because of a low turkey population.

Fall turkey hunters, including gratis applicants, interested in applying can submit an online application through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline is Sept. 7.

Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply in the first lottery. Nonresidents can apply for remaining fall turkey licenses following the first lottery.

The fall wild turkey season runs from Oct. 8 through Jan. 1, 2023.

