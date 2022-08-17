NEWS

Notice of Intent Filed with State Register (LAC 7:XV.173 & 175) – Plant Protection and Quarantine Rules

August 16, 2022

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Notice of Intent with the State Register giving public notice that the Department intends to enact rules LAC 7:XV.173 & 175. These rules are to enact a Lethal Bronzing Quarantine in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, Iberia, Jefferson, Orleans, and West Baton Rouge. These rules also enact a Lethal Yellowing Quarantine in the parishes of East Baton Rouge and Jefferson. The Notice of Intent will be published in the August 20, 2022, State Register.

Interested persons may submit written comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule. Written submissions must be directed to Tina Peltier, Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd, Suite 3002, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806 and must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on September 10, 2022.

