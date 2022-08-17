Berlin Barracks/ Fatal Crash, DUI Drug, Gross Negligent Operation and Possession of a Controlled Substance
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH & MULTIPLE CHARGES
CASE#: 22A3004655
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-334-4721
DATE/TIME: 08/16/22 at 1400 hours
STREET: I-89 South, Mile Marker 38
VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Gross Negligent Operation, Possession of a Controlled Substance
TOWN: Brookfield, VT
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Seth Edson
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
PASSENGER #1: Heather Gibbs
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT
INJURIES: Deceased
PASSENGER #2: Jason Batchelder
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT
INJURIES: Transported to UVM Medical Center in Burlington with suspected major injuries
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 16th, 2022 at approximately 1400 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash with injury on Interstate 89 in Brookfield. Rescue personnel arrived on scene and immediately began rendering aid.
Troopers from the Berlin and Royalton Barracks along with members of the Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. Initial evidence on scene along with witness statements indicate that vehicle #1 was traveling south on I-89. The vehicle left the west side of the road striking a large rock outcrop, and rolled on to its roof. The travel lane of Interstate 89 was closed for approximately four hours while crews worked to normalize the scene.
Batchelder, a passenger in the vehicle was transported to the University of Vermont Medical center in Burlington for suspected major injuries. Seth Edson, the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody for possession of crack cocaine, suspicion of DUI Drugs and Gross Negligent Operation. Heather Gibbs succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash and was declared deceased on scene.
Edson was processed and later released with conditions of release imposed by the honorable court and ordered to appear on 8/17/22 at 1230 hours in the Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Crosstown Towing as well as multiple surrounding area fire and rescue squads.
Additional information may be released at a later date as the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Bohnyak at the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-334-4721.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
