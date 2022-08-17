Berlin Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Burglary, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3004651
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-4721
DATE/TIME: 08/16/2022 0953 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2 in Waterbury
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Burglary, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Joseph Llano
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
ACCUSED: Jennie Galway
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
VICTIM: Iana G. Frazer
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Joseph Bishop
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified that Galway and Llano were at a residence they were told not to be. Further investigation revealed that Galway and Llano had entered the home without permission. Troopers responded to the scene and located Llano and Galway. Llano ran from Troopers and was quickly apprehended. Llano and Galway were taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing.
Galway was released with a citation for Unlawful Trespass and ordered to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 9/29/22.
Llano was charged with Unlawful Trespass, Burglary, Resisting Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was later ordered held with $50,000.00 bail by the honorable court and transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility to await court.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/17/22 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $50,000.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
