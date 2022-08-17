Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Burglary, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3004651

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler                      

STATION: Berlin Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-334-4721

 

DATE/TIME: 08/16/2022 0953 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2 in Waterbury

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Burglary, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Llano                                            

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

 

ACCUSED: Jennie Galway

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

 

VICTIM: Iana G. Frazer

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Joseph Bishop

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified that Galway and Llano were at a residence they were told not to be. Further investigation revealed that Galway and Llano had entered the home without permission. Troopers responded to the scene and located Llano and Galway. Llano ran from Troopers and was quickly apprehended. Llano and Galway were taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing.

Galway was released with a citation for Unlawful Trespass and ordered to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 9/29/22.

 

Llano was charged with Unlawful Trespass, Burglary, Resisting Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was later ordered held with $50,000.00 bail by the honorable court and transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility to await court. 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/17/22 @ 1230 hours       

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $50,000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

You just read:

