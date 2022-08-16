Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,989 in the last 365 days.

Palisades Dam Asphalt Paving

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 pm., Mountain Time, on September 1, 2022 for DFG Project No. 2023-105, Palisades Dam Asphalt Paving. Bids may also be mailed to Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Attention: Crystal Christensen, PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707. Bids mailed to the PO Box must arrive before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date. Bid results will be emailed to those who submit a bid.

The project consists of grading and asphalt paving existing roadways with asphalt per the drawings and specification herein attached.   

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

 

Idaho Fish and Game

Engineering Services Program

208-334-3730

crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov

 

Abadan Reprographics

800-572-3706

planroom@abadanplancenter.com

 

Associated General Contractors

208-344-2531

planroom@idahoagc.org

 

Construct Connect

877-889-5404

content@constructconnect.com

 

Dodge / Blue Book Construction

877-784-9556

projectdata@construction.com

dodge.docs@construction.com

 

Spokane Regional Plan Center

509-328-9600

projectinfo@plancenter.net

 

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Engineering Services Program, 208-334-3730.  No deposit is required.

A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder prior to the award of a contract if the bid amount is greater than $50,000. If a bidder does not currently have a Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho, he must verify the capability of obtaining a license prior to submitting a proposal. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid if total project value is greater than $50,000.

CLINT WORTHINGTON

ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

You just read:

Palisades Dam Asphalt Paving

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.