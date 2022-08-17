USDA Announces New Resource Guides for Tribal Governments, Citizens, and Organizations

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of Tribal Relations has released the newest editions of the USDA Resource Guide for American Indians and Alaska Natives 2022 and the USDA Native Youth Resource Guide 2022. Each of these guides provides valuable information to Indian Country and can serve as a roadmap of USDA resources and services available to tribal governments, citizens, and organizations.

“USDA is committed to ensuring that tribal nations and communities more fully access and participate in USDA programs and services,” said Agriculture Secretary Vilsack. “These guides can introduce our tribal nation partners to the many USDA funding opportunities and resources that can benefit them and their communities.”

Tribal nations have unique legal and land status that can make accessing federal programs challenging. The USDA Resource Guide for American Indians and Alaska Natives (PDF, 1.8 MB) summarizes USDA programs across four categories: 1) agriculture, food sovereignty, and traditional foods; 2) Indian Country economic development; 3) conservation and forestry; and 4) research, extension, and outreach. Almost all USDA programs are accessible by tribes, tribal organizations, or tribal citizens. The guide describes USDA grant opportunities and services, USDA agency roles and responsibilities, policies relevant to Indian Country, and success stories from people who have used USDA programs and services.

The USDA Native Youth Resource Guide (PDF, 850 KB) offers information on USDA scholarship opportunities, internship programs, cultural summer camps for Native youth, afterschool activities, and resources for employment in the federal government.

The guides and other resources, can be found on the USDA Office of Tribal Relations USDA Programs and Services page.

USDA has launched several new initiatives that expand USDA’s commitment to serving Indian Country through equitable policies and programs. Demonstration projects at USDA’s Forest Service and Food and Nutrition Service are enabling greater tribal self-governance and decision making on USDA nutrition and forest management programs. The USDA Indigenous Food Sovereignty Initiative promotes traditional food ways, Indian Country food and agriculture markets, and Indigenous health through foods tailored to American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) dietary needs. A new online Tribal Treaty Database will help federal agencies implement treaty obligations. Learn more at www.usda.gov/tribalrelations.

