Media Release: DHHL Completes Anahola Water System Improvements

Link to Photos and B-Roll: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/jz0oc3pkel2p3ek/AACQPEUUS2jLdNr2-I2IoUefa?dl=0

(Anahola, Kauaʻi) – The Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands (DHHL) has completed a Capital Improvement Project to improve its Anahola Farm Lots Water System, Public Water System No. 432, in Anahola, Kauaʻi.

DHHL marked the completion of the $12.9 million project, funded in part by the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development, Water and Environmental Program, with a dedication ceremony on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

“Native Hawaiians have always understood the importance of water, especially in our agricultural communities,” said Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair William J. Ailā, Jr. “Providing quality delivery of water to our rural homesteads continues to be a challenge that the Department is now taking steps to address thanks to increased funding from the State and Federal government. The Anahola system specifically services ag homesteads here in Anahola and it’s our hope that these improvements will benefit the existing homesteaders and serve new homestead lots that DHHL will be developing in the coming years.”

The project to install new waterlines, pressure regulator stations, smart meters, lateral connections, and a new 500,000-gallon concrete water tank began in December 2020. Additional improvements and upgrades to an existing pump station facility will improve the system’s overall efficiency and storage.

Contractors Kaʻiwa Construction Inc. and Kiewit Infrastructure West Co. worked alongside engineers Bower’s and Kubota and design consultant Oceanit Laboratories, Inc., to complete the project. DHHL contractor Aqua Engineers will provide ongoing maintenance of the system.

The Anahola Farm Lots Water System serves approximately 45 farm lots and 30 residential lots with potable water. The system also acts as a unique backup for the County of Kauai’s area water system. Likewise, if DHHL’s well is inoperable, Anahola Farm and residential lessees are backed up through this same interconnection.

DHHL maintains four water systems statewide. Those water service areas are in Anahola, Kauaʻi; Hoʻolehua and Kalamaʻula, Molokaʻi; and Kawaihae and Puʻukapu, Hawaiʻi Island.

For more information, please visit dhhl.hawaii.gov/asset-management.

###

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

