Governor Lamont Statement on the Signing of the Inflation Reduction Act

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

08/16/2022

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding today’s signing of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 by President Joe Biden:

“Once again, President Biden and Congressional Democrats have delivered results for America. Over the last year, Connecticut has taken bold and immediate actions to help families feeling the squeeze of inflation. Starting today, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, even more relief is on the way to Connecticut households. Our seniors who rely on Medicare for their prescription drugs will finally see prices go down on some of the most expensive medications on the market. Families in Connecticut who rely on Access Health CT for their health care coverage will save on average $220 per month on premiums. Because of the investments in clean energy that will be made as a result of this law, our consumers will enjoy lower utility costs and cleaner air. I thank and commend President Biden and Connecticut’s Congressional delegation for this tremendous accomplishment.”

