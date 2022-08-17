Former Anchorage Man Indicted for Twelve Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

August 15, 2022

(Anchorage, AK)— Former Anchorage resident Andrew James was indicted on Aug. 11 on 12 counts of sexual abuse of a minor. This indictment indicates that, between 2015 and 2018, James sexually abused three minors while acting as their adopted parent and legal guardian.

Following a criminal complaint filed on June 26, District Court Judge David Bauer issued an arrest warrant for James in connection with the felony offenses. James is currently in custody. If convicted, James faces a minimum sentence of 57 years.

The charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. James is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

