Overnight closures scheduled on the H-2 Freeway northbound onramps at the H-1/H-2 Split

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of northbound H-2 Freeway onramp closures from Kamehameha Highway (Route 99), on Tuesday night, Aug. 16, through Thursday morning, Aug. 18, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for concrete pavement grinding and pavement marking. Ramp closures are as follows:

Pearl City – Closure of the Mililani/Wahiawa/H-2 northbound offramp from Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction.

Waipahu – Closure of the Mililani/Wahiawa/H-2 northbound offramp from Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction.

Concurrently, one lane will be closed on the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Ka Uka Boulevard overpass.

Motorists are advised to take Kamehameha Highway as an alternate route where they may access the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction by Ka Uka Boulevard.

Electronic message boards have been posted with closure information and Special Duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control. Roadwork is weather permitting.

