Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,986 in the last 365 days.

Overnight closures scheduled on the H-2 Freeway northbound onramps at the H-1/H-2 Split

Posted on Aug 16, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of northbound H-2 Freeway onramp closures from Kamehameha Highway (Route 99), on Tuesday night, Aug. 16, through Thursday morning, Aug. 18, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for concrete pavement grinding and pavement marking. Ramp closures are as follows:

  • Pearl City – Closure of the Mililani/Wahiawa/H-2 northbound offramp from Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction.
  • Waipahu – Closure of the Mililani/Wahiawa/H-2 northbound offramp from Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction.

Concurrently, one lane will be closed on the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Ka Uka Boulevard overpass.

Motorists are advised to take Kamehameha Highway as an alternate route where they may access the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction by Ka Uka Boulevard.

Electronic message boards have been posted with closure information and Special Duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control. Roadwork is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

Overnight closures scheduled on the H-2 Freeway northbound onramps at the H-1/H-2 Split

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.