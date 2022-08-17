Capitol Hill Exhibition Expose Rights Violations in Iran, Called for Banning Regime’s President Raisi from Entering U.S

A number of relatives of victims and other political/religious personalities also addressed the exhibition, calling for banning Raisi from entering the United States to attend the upcoming UN General Assembly meetings in New York City. Organizers urged the White House to hold Raisi accountable for his crimes against humanity and genocide. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-TX) addressed the accompanying rally, called on the United States to hold Ebrahim Raisi accountable for his crimes, and ask President Biden to ban him from entering the U.S.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- From August 12, 2022 through Monday August 15, 2022 and a year after installment of Iran regime’s president Ebrahim Raisi in office, an elaborate photo exhibition and rally on the U.S. Capitol lawn organized by Organization of Iranian American Communities, exposed Raisi's involvement in four decades of systemic human rights violations. The exhibition underlined Raisi’s direct role in the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners, murder of over 1,500 protesters during the November 2019 uprisings, and urged the White House to ban him from entry into the United States.Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-TX) addressed the accompanying rally, called on the United States to hold Ebrahim Raisi accountable for his crimes, and ask President Biden to ban him from entering the U.S. She also passionately expressed support for the Iranian resistance and madam Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan for future Iran and said, “257 cosponsors of H.Res.118, I am an original cosponsor, to make sure justice is done.”Professor Ivan Sheehan, Executive Director of the University of Baltimore School of Public Affairs, said in his remarks, “How many Americans must be targeted before policymakers can resolve themselves to a fundamental truth? Regime Change in #Iran is the only way forward. The Biden administration must trade rhetoric for action.”In his remarks, Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield, a former senior State Department official, highlighted the fact that over 90% of those executed in the 1988 massacre were members and sympathizer of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK).On the second day of the Exhibition, former White House official, the honorable Linda Chavez said, “this display is one of just a fraction of the people who were killed by the Iranian regime and I am here specially to call on the government not to allow the man who was part of this massacre, Ebrahim Raisi to be able to come to the United States.”A number of relatives of victims and other political/religious personalities also addressed the exhibition, calling for banning Raisi from entering the United States to attend the upcoming UN General Assembly meetings in New York City. Raisi is on Washington’s sanctions list for “Advancing Regime’s Domestic and Foreign Oppression.” Organizers urged the White House to hold Raisi accountable for his crimes against humanity and genocide.

Ebrahim Raisi, the Mass Murderer Should be Held Accountable for Crimes Against Humanity and Genocide