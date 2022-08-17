Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks on the Anniversaries of the Pickering, Rangel, Payne, and FAIT Fellowship Programs

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks on the anniversaries of the Department of State’s Pickering, Rangel, Payne, and Foreign Affairs IT (FAIT) Fellowship Programs on Wednesday, August 17 at 11:00 a.m. in the George C. Marshall Conference Center at the Department of State. The Secretary will be joined by Representative Donald Payne, Jr., Howard University President Wayne Frederick, USAID Administrator Samantha Power, Ambassador Thomas Pickering (Retired), Ambassador Sylvia Stanfield (Retired), Ambassador Mattie Sharpless (Retired), Ambassador Horace Dawson (Retired), and Ambassador Nancy Ely-Raphel (Retired). The Secretary will also be joined virtually by Representative Charles Rangel (Retired).

The remarks will be available via livestream on www.state.gov and at www.youtube.com/statedept.

Please submit any media inquiries via the web form located on the Information for Journalists page.