Braskem Labs Announces Solubag is Among Twenty Startups Selected for its Eighth Edition
EINPresswire.com/ -- Braskem has announced that Solubag is one of 20 startups selected for the eighth edition of the Braskem Labs Open Innovation Program. Solubag was selected as part of the Scale modality. The businesses selected hold common characteristics: a commitment to sustainability and a mission to generate a positive impact on society using chemistry and plastic - a criterion already solidified in the program's DNA. Solubag is one of two Chilean startups included in the 2022 edition, which focuses on solutions aimed at combatting climate change.
In Braskem's strategy to expand the program, Chile was chosen because of the importance of its innovation ecosystem in Latin America. “When the objective is to generate innovation, seek solutions with a positive environmental and social impact and expand our connections, we want to go beyond borders”, says Karla Censi, Manager of Sustainable Solutions at Braskem and responsible for Braskem Labs.
“We understand that the path of change also involves this process of innovation and collaboration. The connections generated by Braskem Labs have a positive impact on society and the environment. As actions don't end at Labs, connections continue the positive impact. In our view, there is no innovation without sustainability, which is why Braskem Labs connects people who seek a common goal: to transform the world into a more sustainable place,” explains Karla Censi.
“We are thrilled to be among the 20 impressive startups selected by Braskem Labs for its Scale modality within the Open Innovation Program,” said Mike Latham, President, and Cristian Olivares, Co-Founder of Solubag. “It is our mission to eliminate single-use plastic bags and replace non-soluble, non-compostable and non-recyclable plastic products that harm the environment by introduction of our water soluble, plastic free products. Through this program and its connections, we believe we can make a real difference in mitigating climate change.”
Since 2015, when it was created, more than 110 startups have been accelerated by the two modalities of Labs (Scale and Ignition) and about 30% have made some business partnership with the company or one of the co-sponsors. Last year, 45% of the solutions accelerated by Braskem Labs were geared towards the circular economy and another 15 partnerships are under negotiation.
Braskem Labs' operating model is entirely equity free - the supporting Braskem companies do not become partners in the startups at the end, which reinforces the program's positioning in favor of the ecosystem and entrepreneurs.
About Solubag
Solubag is eliminating single use plastic bags and other plastic-based products. Founded in Santiago, Chile, Solubag developed and patented a proprietary raw material that can replace materials currently used for non-biodegradable plastic-based, single-use shopping bags and other similar products. Products manufactured with Solubag’s raw material – shopping bags, dog waste bags, gusset bags, t-shirt bags and more – have the same capabilities as any plastic bag, but they dissolve in water and are plastic-free, non-toxic and environmentally friendly. Learn more about Solubag at www.solubagusa.com.
