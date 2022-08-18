Log Cabin Days - Step Back and Step Up to the Log Home Living Lifestyle
Check out the beauty and comfort of the Log Home Living Lifestyle with family oriented activities for all ages!
If you've ever been intrigued by the Log Home Lifestyle, please come and experience a warm welcome from our family-run business.”LOUDONVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hochstetler Log Homes announced today that its Log Cabin Days event is returning this September for the 2022 season. Started over a decade ago, Log Cabin Days provides for a weekend of sipping fresh apple cider with family and friends, gathering inside cozy log homes and enjoying when life seemed a bit more laid-back. Thousands of other like-minded enthusiasts will travel from across the country to enjoy two days of activities all focused around the Log Home Lifestyle in beautiful Loudonville, OH. Log Cabin Days offers a diverse look into the many aspects of living in a log home and is hosted by Hochstetler Log Homes at their Ohio based production and training facilities.
— Levi Hochstetler
On September 16th & 17th 2022, experience actual log home construction, informative log home building seminars, home tours, a huge live auction, axe throwing, petting zoo, pony rides, steam engine exhibition, high quality vendors, great food and much more. Hochstetler Log Homes is a long standing supporter of cancer research and proceeds from the Log Home Tour portion of the event benefit the American Cancer Society.
For over 35 years, Hochstetler Log Homes has been a leader in the log home and barn building industry. Offering over 50 standard floor plans as well as fully custom options, its selection is one of the most comprehensive and expert staff provide the right advice and guidance for any lifestyle.
Log Cabin Days is an opportunity to see, learn and experience the many aspects that the Log Home Lifestyle has to offer. It’s also a great family outing featuring lumber jack competitions, a log cabin raising or simply enjoy some delicious homemade ice cream. Due to its success, last year’s inaugural live auction has been expanded to feature handmade furniture, home décor, log cabins and more, coming from Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Tickets are available here.
Nathan Hochstetler
Hochstetler Log Homes Ltd.
+1 800-368-1015
email us here