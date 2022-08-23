MARITIME MUSEUM OF SAN DIEGO REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED WITH $5 MILLION OF CALIFORNIA STATE BUDGET

California State Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-78 San Diego) presents check to Maritime Museum of San Diego President/CEO Ray Ashley, Ph.D., K.C.I. California State Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-78 San Diego) California Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins (D-39 San Diego) Senator Ben Hueso (D-40 San Diego) Senator Patricia Bates (R-36 Laguna Niguel)

Legislative Support Brings Promise to Processes Underway for Phase 2 of the Redevelopment of the Museum’s site at Star of India Wharf in the San Diego Harbor

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maritime Museum of San Diego, with an international reputation for excellence in restoring, maintaining, and operating historic vessels including the world’s oldest active sailing ship, Star of India, announces their immense gratitude for the legislative support provided with the appropriation of $5 million in the 2022-2023 California State budget for Phase 2 of the Maritime Museum’s Redevelopment Project. The 501c3 non-profit Museum lies at the very focal point of the entire downtown and waterfront, rendering the redevelopment site an iconic representation of city identity and heritage.

California State Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-78 San Diego), and California Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins (D-39 San Diego), Senator Patricia Bates (R-36 Laguna Niguel) and Senator Ben Hueso (D-40 San Diego), are to be commended for their tireless support in achieving this fundraising milestone. “The Maritime Museum of San Diego provides visitors and local residents a host of great programs and excellent displays,” said Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins. “The outstanding array of ships— from steam to submarine— and collections the Museum manages represent San Diego’s great maritime heritage and bring award-winning educational programs to life for thousands of children and teens each year.”

The Maritime Museum of San Diego is a tenant of the Port of San Diego, which retains ownership of the improvements in trust for the people of California through the State Lands Commission. According to Dr. Raymond Ashley, Ph.D., K.C.I., President/CEO of the Maritime Museum of San Diego, “This project is a multi-year process requiring coordination and support among several organizations. This step in financial support is crucial to bringing this vision to reality.”

"Preserving our region’s past and physical history will always be a priority for the San Diego Legislative Delegation, and I am immensely proud that the state budget includes funding for Phase 2 of the Maritime Museum of San Diego redevelopment project,” Assemblymember Christopher Ward said. “This project is a much-needed investment to preserve the integrity of the fleet and safeguard these ships from the effects of sea level rise and climate change; and expand educational programing that will bring more people to the coast, drive our local tourism economy, and ensure our collective knowledge, appreciation and enjoyment of California’s coastal history continues to thrive."

The project is envisioned to improve San Diego’s waterfront, thereby activating the Embarcadero, promote the educational and cultural mission of the Museum plus produce economic benefits to the region in excess of $15 million derived from additional hotel room nights and restaurant patronage by Maritime Museum attendees, 75% of whom are out-of-town visitors. “I was honored to provide the Maritime Museum of San Diego with leadership and support on their mission to secure funding for phase 2 of its redevelopment project at the Star of India Wharf in the San Diego Harbor," said Senator Patricia Bates. "This initiative is necessary to protect our region’s precious historic landmarks, support a thriving tourism economy and do our part in protecting our coastal cultural institutions.”

“The Museum’s redevelopment project encompasses capital improvements to the site, such as pilings, floating structures, and the placing of a platform where an iconic building will be constructed, enhancing the site and supporting the furtherance of the museum’s mission — to serve as the community memory of our seafaring experience by collecting, preserving, and presenting our rich maritime heritage and historic connections with the Pacific world” said Senator Ben Hueso. “The vision for this project is integral to sustaining and presenting a waterfront in our region that continually receives global recognition as a top visitor destination and provides our community with cultural and entertaining educational opportunities.”

Phase 2 work will reconfigure the waterside docks for the protection of the historic fleet the museum stewards. The physical sustainability will also improve with a safer mooring arrangement for the ships and more workspace for their maintenance. Architects Tucker-Sadler, one of San Diego’s most renowned architectural firms with credits that include such noteworthy waterfront projects as the Portside Pier and the San Diego Symphony, have created the plans for the site.

The Maritime Museum of San Diego is recognized as one of the world’s great maritime museums, featuring a renowned collection of historic vessels, some of which still sail. These vessels include the San Salvador, which is California’s ship of Discovery — a working replica of the 1542 Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo’s ship, recognized by the Governor’s award in Historic Preservation; the 1863 Star of India, the oldest operational ship in the world and a State and National Historic Landmark, and which has been recognized by the World Ship Trust as an irreplaceable treasure of humanity; the Californian, the State Tall Ship by state statute; and other vessels that host exhibition experiences, public and educational programs, library/research opportunities, facility rentals, collections storage and other functions that help to further the mission of the Museum.

Star of India, central to the Maritime Museum of San Diego collection, arrived in San Diego in 1927 to begin the Maritime Museum of San Diego’s history as a component of the San Diego Zoological Society. In 1948, the Maritime Museum of San Diego was founded, building a worldwide reputation for excellence in restoring, maintaining and operating a fleet of historic vessels. The museum brings adventure and discovery to life through interactive exhibits, public experiences, events, volunteer opportunities and educational outreach. The Museum is open daily 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tickets and information can be found at sdmaritime.org.

