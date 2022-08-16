Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,983 in the last 365 days.

State Auditor’s Office Holding Press Conference On Department Of Human Services Audit Results

What: The North Dakota State Auditor’s Office will be holding a press conference on the results of an audit of the Department of Human Services.

When: Wednesday, August 17th at 10 a.m.

Where: The press conference will be held at the North Dakota State Capitol located at 600 E Boulevard Ave, in Bismarck in the Peace Garden room. Virtual attendees can join the Teams Live event at: https://ndsao.link/PressConference

The complete audit report on the North Dakota Department of Human Services can be found here: https://ndsao.link/DHS

You just read:

State Auditor’s Office Holding Press Conference On Department Of Human Services Audit Results

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.