State Auditor’s Office Holding Press Conference On Department Of Human Services Audit Results

What: The North Dakota State Auditor’s Office will be holding a press conference on the results of an audit of the Department of Human Services.

When: Wednesday, August 17th at 10 a.m.

Where: The press conference will be held at the North Dakota State Capitol located at 600 E Boulevard Ave, in Bismarck in the Peace Garden room. Virtual attendees can join the Teams Live event at: https://ndsao.link/PressConference

The complete audit report on the North Dakota Department of Human Services can be found here: https://ndsao.link/DHS