Arrest Made in a Third Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 4000 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in a Third Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Monday, August 15, 2022, in the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

At approximately 3:03 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect made unwanted sexual contact with the victim and then fled the scene.

On Monday, August 15, 2022, 29 year old Selamawit Woldeda, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Third Degree Sexual Abuse.

###