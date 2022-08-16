Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2400 Block of Elvans Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast.

At approximately 12:30 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was not injured.

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 46 year-old Sharron Pinkney, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

