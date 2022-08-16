Submit Release
New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces July 2022 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the June 2022 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:
Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Total Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $299.0 million for July 2022, reflecting growth of 8.0% compared to $276.9 million for July 2021. Year-to-date Total Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $1.61 billion, reflecting growth of 16.0% compared to $1.39 billion for the prior period.

Internet Gaming Win:
For the month of July, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $136.7 million, reflecting growth of 15.2% compared to $118.7 million for the prior period. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $951.2 million, reflecting growth of 26.3% compared to $752.9 million for the prior year-to-date period.

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:
Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $45.0 million for July 2022, reflecting an 18.1% decrease when compared to $55.0 million in the prior period. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $353.2 million for the year-to-date, reflecting a 16.6% decline when compared to $423.3 million for the prior period.

Total Gaming Revenue:
Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $480.7 million for July 2022, reflecting a 6.7% increase from $450.6 million reported in July 2021. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $2.91 billion reflecting a 13.7% increase from $2.56 billion reported in the prior period.

Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.

###

