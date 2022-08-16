Gov. Gavin Newsom's roots may be among the San Francisco elite, but his choice of the daughter of Mexican farmworkers in Imperial Valley to be Chief Justice of the California State Supreme Court is inspired.
Aug 16, 2022
Opinion: Justice in California Now Speaks Both English and Spanish
