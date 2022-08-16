Survey Shows Mindfulness Program Improves Student Engagement and Mental Health at Duval County Public Schools

After Calm Classroom’s mindfulness-based school program, 91% of teachers said their students were calmer, and 87% said their students were more engaged.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duval County Public Schools (DCPS) in Jacksonville, Florida, recently implemented Calm Classroom’s mindfulness-based school program.

Mindfulness, a core component of mental health, has been shown to help students better cope with stress and anxiety, respond more effectively to negative emotions, and develop pro-social and kind behaviors.

“I think the number one thing that kids are facing is trauma,” Katrina Taylor, DCPS Director of School Behavioral Health, said. “Our kids are facing traumatic experiences, and they just don't know how to deal with them.”

Educators at DCPS learned simple 2-3 minute mindfulness techniques for breathing, movement, relaxation, and focusing. They were encouraged to implement these practices daily in their classrooms, either during regular transitions or ad hoc--such as before a test or after a classroom upset. Since then, the school district has seen significant changes in students’ mental health and readiness to learn.

After implementing Calm Classroom’s program in 2021, 91% of surveyed Duval teachers said their students were calmer and more peaceful after practicing, and 87% said their students were more engaged and learning-ready. 79% said their students were better able to regulate their emotions since beginning the program. Overall, 96% of teachers said the Calm Classroom program was effective.

The benefits of Calm Classroom were not limited to students. Teachers found the techniques helpful as well. 77% of teachers said they were personally practicing Calm Classroom outside of work hours, and 80% were practicing the techniques with their colleagues at weekly staff meetings.

DCPS is one of the 20 largest school districts in the United States, serving 204 schools and 130,000 students. DCPS Teachers say students and staff experience stress and anxiety from the usual suspects--relationship problems, burnout, problems at home, or even community violence issues—and they are hopeful that Calm Classroom can help. So far, so good.



About Calm Classroom

Calm Classroom serves Pre-K through 12th grade schools throughout the United States and internationally. Educators learn simple mindfulness techniques that are shared with their students and other staff members to create mentally and emotionally healthy learning communities. Schools and districts can access engaging, research-based, and trauma-sensitive mindfulness training that includes long-term support.

Reach out to us today to learn more about implementing Calm Classroom in your school or district.