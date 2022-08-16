When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

The Gluten Free Bar of Grand Rapids, MI is issuing a voluntary recall on The GFB 1.2 oz Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites because it may contain a potential undeclared allergen, cashew. People who have any allergy or sensitivity to cashew run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The retail unit is in a 1.2 oz. wrapper (UPC 856818008895) with lot code 041323-174 printed on the back of the wrapper. Photos of the product and lot code are shown below. This recall is limited exclusively to the product and lot code listed, no other products are affected by this recall.

The recalled 1.2 oz Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through online retailers as well as at www.thegfb.com.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product potentially contained cashews from an isolated incident and was distributed in packaging that did not declare cashews. To date, one allergic reaction has been reported.

Consumers who have purchased The GFB 1.2 oz Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites with lot code 041323-174 are encouraged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact The Gluten Free Bar at 616-755-8432 Monday - Friday 9am – 5pm EST.