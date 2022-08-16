Quantum Digital Media, Inc., had been named to Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies.
Quantum Digital Media, Inc., ranked #843 overall and Top 10 in the State of Connecticut on the Inc.5000 list of fastest-growing private companies.STAMFORD, CT, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Inc. Magazine today revealed that Quantum Digital Media, Inc., had been named to its annual Inc. 5000 list, achieving spectacular growth, and ranking among the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Quantum Digital Media, headquartered in Connecticut, ranked Top 10 in the state and #843 out of the Inc5000, achieving a growth of 750%.
The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. The list ranked companies by overall revenue growth over three years. The Inc. 5000 consists of the company profiles and an interactive database sorted by industry, region, and other criteria and can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
CEO of Quantum Digital Media, Eliel Joseph, stated, "It's a great honor and recognition to make the Inc. 5000 list in 2022. Over the past few years, Quantum has experienced tremendous growth helping our clients WIN with Direct to consumer advertising and marketing. None would be possible without the overall hard work of the high-performance team at Quantum, we had a whopping growth of 750%."
Furthermore, Dr. Anthony Bowen, COO & Chief Digital Officer, stated, "Making the Inc.5000 list validates the work we have done to scale and grow the business. We are undergoing a global digital transformation to adapt and adjust to the market needs to partner, support, and scale our clients' business across Insurance, Fintech, telecommunications, and Home services verticals"
ABOUT QUANTUM DIGITAL MEDIA INC
Quantum Digital Media, Inc. is a minority-owned MarTech and performance agency enabling End to End digital transformation. Established in 2016, the company has distinguished itself as a leader in multi-channel performance and advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers. It boasts an impressive client roster that includes Allstate, Progressive, Integrity, Liberty Mutual, Benefyt Technologies, and more.
To learn more about Quantum, visit www.theqdm.com
Media Contact: media@theqdm.com rfp@theqdm.com
Farah Pierre
Quantum Digital Media Inc
rfp@theqdm.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn