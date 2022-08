Nuvance Healthcare Workers, Members of 1199SEIU, To Lead Car Caravan in The Hudson Valley & Western CT

Is Nuvance Bad For The Health of Our Community?

ALBANY, NY, US, August 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “It’s time that Hudson Valley residents who count on out-of state Nuvance Health—and hospital and community leaders who have the best interests of community health in mind, know what’s really happening. We are pulling back the opaque curtain and letting some light in.” Angela Lane, Vice President, 1199SEIUHealthcare workers, patients, seniors and retirees, elected officials and more say Connecticut-based Nuvance Health is destroying their community hospitals at Vassar Brothers in Poughkeepsie and Putnam Hospital in Carmel.When: Wednesday, August 17 starting at 3 p.m.*Each caravan will be led by a mobile billboard (see below)· Press Avail at 3 p.m.· Please free to follow a caravan in your vehicle· Available for live feed for 5 p.m. newsInterviews & photo ops can be scheduled before, during & after the eventCARAVAN ONE:MEET AT 3:00 at Home Depot80 Independence Way, BrewsterTravel through Ridgefield and Westport, CT.CARAVAN TWOMEET AT 3:00 Nuvance Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NYTravel through City and Town of Poughkeepsie1199SEIU Member Voices:“My co-workers and I question Nuvance's priorities. We have been trying to come to an agreement that would clearly help to retain and recruit staff— after all—how do you run a hospital system without staff? For two years they have stalled at the bargaining sessions and more recently, when we are at the height of crisis, they cancel last minute. It’s getting to the point where the health of the community is at risk. I am gravely concerned and I know I am not alone in this worry"George Tharakan, BioMed Technologist, Nuvance/Vassar Brothers Medical Center“We treat our patients with 1st class service, but we receive 2nd class healthcare benefits and wages from Nuvance!Maura Blackburn, Radiation Therapist, Nuvance/Putnam HospitalAt a glance:For months workers, patients, elected officials and healthcare advocates have been telling the Connecticut-based Nuvance administration about the long waits at Vassar Brothers and Putnam hospitals in emergency rooms, labs and throughout every department. It is not unusual for patients to leave and seek care somewhere else. Meanwhile, staff is working around the clock and as a result, fatigue and stress are prevalent. It’s no surprise that qualified caregivers, professionals and service workers have all been leaving their jobs, and the short-staffing situation is getting worse. There is an opportunity to fix these problems while 11199SEIU members are in contract negotiations, but the employer’s disrespect for the workers has been obvious at every session. Instead of helping to mitigate the problems, hospital management makes them worse every day.1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East is the largest and fastest-growing healthcare union in America. We represent over 450,000 nurses and caregivers throughout Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Florida. Our mission is to achieve quality care and good jobs for all.Contact: Stuart Marques, 917-273-6194 or Mindy Berman, 518-229-0486