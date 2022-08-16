Submit Release
Women’s Advancement to Hold a Series of Community Listening Sessions

All sessions will be open to the public, especially those who identify as women and gender-expansive individuals.

The Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement (MOWA) today announced a series of four community listening sessions to be conducted in neighborhoods across Boston to better understand the needs of women while the office revamps its major areas of focus. All sessions will be open to the public, especially those who identify as women and gender-expansive individuals. On-site childcare and refreshments will be provided, and language interpretation as requested.

“It is important that our community comes together to promote equity and shape the future of our city,” said Alexandra Valdez, Executive Director of the Mayor's Office of Women’s Advancement. “That is what our office, alongside the Equity Cabinet, has in store for Boston.” 

The series will be held in the following locations with varying hybrid options:

With increasing national discourse on abortion and reproductive rights, menstrual product shortages, community violence, and difficult economic conditions, MOWA looks to understand how current issues impact women in Boston. MOWA, a department within the Equity and Inclusion Cabinet, is poised to pivot to meet the current need of women in Boston.

Listening sessions correspond with the launch of the Redefining Womanhood survey on July 7th. The thirteen-question survey is available in eleven languages and aims to provide direct insight from residents for new programming and initiatives. The survey results and listening session feedback will ultimately shape the office’s future goals. During the listening session series, MOWA staff and neighborhood leaders will engage community members and provide an overview of MOWA’s history and current work. Community members are encouraged to share comments in writing or complete the survey. For more information about MOWA and current programming, visit boston.gov/women.

