WEBINAR: The Role of School Administrators in Supporting School Safety Efforts

The U.S. Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, Office of Safe and Supportive Schools and its Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center will host a Webinar on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET. This Webinar will highlight the role of school administrators in supporting school safety efforts at the local level.

The objectives of this 60-minute Webinar are to

Demonstrate the importance of developing a collaborative planning team to support emergency operations plan (EOP) development, as outlined in Step 1 of the six-step planning process detailed in the Guide for Developing High-Quality School Emergency Operations Plans.

Discuss the role that school administrators — including principals, vice principals, and other school leaders — play in implementing the National Preparedness System mission areas before, during, and after a potential emergency.

Share resources to strengthen efforts around overall plan development.

Register on the REMS TA Center Website to participate in the Webinar!

Presenters:

Ocali Charter High School – Elizabeth Brown, Principal

– Elizabeth Brown, Principal Hudson City School District – Michael Sedlak, Unit Principal

Michael Sedlak, Unit Principal REMS TA Center – Janelle Hughes, Project Director

Questions About the Event?

Contact the REMS TA Center Help Desk at 1-855-781-REMS [7367] or info@remstacenter.org from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Can’t make the live event? This Webinar will be archived on the REMS TA Center Website within 7 business days.