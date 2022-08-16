Root Canal Sealer Market Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

The Root canal sealer market was valued at $0.335 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $0.605 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 6.30% from 2021 to 2030

A root canal is naturally occurring anatomic space within the root of a tooth. A root-canal sealer is radiopaque luting agent used, usually in combination with a solid or semisolid core material, to fill voids and to seal root canals during obturation. All current obturation techniques require use of a sealer to fill minor discrepancies and voids in obturation to improve the seal between the core material and the walls of the canal. Sealers also act as a lubricant during gutta-percha placement and reduce leakage. Ideal sealer should be biocompatible, attach to canal walls, be radiopaque, impermeable to tissue fluids, dimensionally stable, antiseptic, not discolor the tooth, and be easily manipulated with any obturating materials.

Growth in demand for root canal treatment, owing to rise in prevalence of dental disorders drive demand for sealers and boost growth of the market. In addition, rise in geriatric population is one of the important factors that boosts growth of the root canal sealer market as several changes occur in the dentition with age such as enamel wearing, enamel chipping, appearance of fracture lines, staining of the chipped areas and fracture lines, and exposure of the dentin. Furthermore, advancements in root canal sealers further boost growth of the global root canal sealer market. In addition, increase in dental tourism in emerging countries creates an opportunity for manufacturers to tap and capitalize on the market. However, limited reimbursements for dental procedures and high cost of root canal treatment are some factors that restraint growth of the market.

The global root canal sealer market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By type, the market is divided into zinc oxide eugenol-based sealers, calcium hydroxide sealers, resin-based sealers, bioceramic-based sealers, and others. The others segment is classified into non-eugenol sealers. By distribution channel, it is classified into hospitals & retail pharmacy and E-commerce. By end user, it is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics and dental academic & research institutes. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the industry growth significantly, as demand for root canal sealer decreased, owing to flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restriction of all indoor/outdoor events; emergency declaration; and massive slowing of supply chain of raw material. Thus, the outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the root canal sealer market.

The root canal sealer market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, end user, and region. By type, the market is divided into zinc oxide eugenol-based sealers, calcium hydroxide sealers, resin-based sealers, bioceramic-based sealers, and others. The others segment is classified into non-eugenol sealers. the zinc-oxide eugenol sealer segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period as it is a commonly used filling material for primary teeth. In addition, various zinc-oxide eugenol sealer offers various advantages such as antimicrobial property and good sealing potential, owing to small volumetric change on setting, reversible inhibitory effect on nerve tissue, and resorb gradually if extruded apically.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY:

By type, the zinc oxide eugenol-based sealers held largest share in the global market in 2020.

By distribution channel, the hospitals & retail pharmacy held largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the dental hospitals & clinics segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By region, Europe is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.10 % during the forecast period.

