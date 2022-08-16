Rising at 17.50% CAGR, Gene Synthesis Market Size to Reach USD 4,021.41 Million, Globally by 2028: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

[215+ Pages Report] The size & share of the Global Gene Synthesis Market is predicted to grow to around 4,021.41 USD Million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 17.50% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are GenScript, GENEWIZ, Boster Biological Technology, Twist Bioscience, ProteoGenix, Biomatik, ProMab Biotechnologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., OriGene Technologies Inc., and Others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Gene Synthesis Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Method (Solid-phase Synthesis, Chip-based Synthesis, PCR-based Enzyme Synthesis), By Service (Antibody DNA Synthesis, Viral DNA Synthesis, Others), By Application (Gene & Cell Therapy Development, Vaccine Development, Disease Diagnosis, Others), By End-user (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Government Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028"

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Gene Synthesis Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1,528.10 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 17.50% and is anticipated to reach over USD 4,021.41 million by 2028."

The report analyses the Gene Synthesis market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Gene Synthesis market.

What areGene Synthesis? How big is the Gene Synthesis Industry?

Market Overview:

The creation of artificial genes by the use of logical and scientific processes is referred to as gene synthesis. In addition, the process of creating genes is referred to as "gene synthesis," and it encompasses a wide range of methods that are meant to assemble and synthesize genes from nucleotides. A nucleotide is a crucial component in the production of nucleic acid and is also known as a nucleoside.

The top-down technique and the bottom-up approach are the two that are utilized the most frequently in synthetic biology. A top-down approach would consist of reengineering and developing new biological systems in order to produce manufactured commodities.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Gene Synthesis market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 17.50% between 2022 and 2028.

The Gene Synthesis market size was worth around US$ 1,528.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 4,021.41 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

By Method, the solid-phase synthesis category dominated the market in 2021.

By Application, the gene & cell therapy development category dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the global smart hospitals market in 2021.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Gene Synthesis Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Gene Synthesis market include:

GenScript

GENEWIZ

Boster Biological Technology

Twist Bioscience

ProteoGenix

Biomatik

ProMab Biotechnologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

OriGene Technologies Inc.

Market Dynamics

The rise in investment in gene synthesis is one of the main factors projected to fuel the growth of the worldwide market for gene synthesis. The shortage of highly qualified employees and drawn-out approval procedures may impede market expansion throughout the projection period. However, developments that might propel the global gene synthesis market include the rising use of gene synthesis in creating customized medicine.

It is projected that over the next few years, demand in the gene synthesis market will be driven by a greater emphasis on clinical research to uncover biological systems at the fundamental molecular level. The growth of life science research is a result of recent technical developments that have produced well-designed goods and services, including molecular separation, gene synthesis on microchips, and protein purification.

Gene Synthesis Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As a result of the pandemic, it is projected that the market for gene synthesis in the medical industry will experience significant growth. COVID-19 has had an effect on the economies and industries of a variety of countries due to the fact that it has caused lockdowns, travel restrictions, and corporate closures. The COVID-19 issue has emphasized the urgent demand for long-term investments in healthcare infrastructure and has resulted in an overwhelmed public health system in various nations. The expansion of the healthcare industry is expected to come to a halt as the COVID-19 epidemic continues to spread. However, income is decreasing in the medical technology and imaging industry as a result of a decline in the number of surgical procedures performed as well as a postponement or delay in the acquisition of medical equipment.

Gene Synthesis Market: Segmentation Analysis



Gene Synthesis Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global gene synthesis market is segregated based on method, service, application, end-user, and region.

Based on the method, the market is segmented into solid-phase synthesis, chip-based synthesis, and PCR-based enzyme synthesis. Among these, solid-phase synthesis dominated the market in 2021. Based on Service, the market is classified into antibody DNA synthesis, viral DNA synthesis, and others. In 2021, the market was dominated by the DNA synthesis sector.

Based on application, the market is classified into gene & cell therapy development, vaccine development, disease diagnosis, and others. Among these, gene & cell therapy dominated the market in 2021. Based on end-use, the market is segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, academic & government research institutes, and contract research organizations. The Academic & government research institutions segment dominated the market in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

In 2021, North America dominated the market for gene synthesis, and it is anticipated that this dominance will persist in the years to come. The United States has the greatest market share in the North American area due to the presence of major industry players. The main drivers of the enormous market are the incidence of genetic and chronic diseases like cancer, as well as the aging population, rising demand for targeted and customized medication, and government programs that encourage gene synthesis.

However, because of growing investment from governmental and corporate institutions, Asia Pacific is projected to develop into a lucrative market in the near future.

Recent Industry Developments:

March 2021: Aldevron increased the size of its Madison production site. The business is expanding the production of novel medicines and goods involving gene synthesis at this new facility. The company's product manufacture has increased as a result of this expansion, and the project scope and scale have also increased.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,528.10 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4,021.41 Million CAGR Growth Rate 17.50% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players GenScript, GENEWIZ, Boster Biological Technology, Twist Bioscience, ProteoGenix, Biomatik, ProMab Biotechnologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., OriGene Technologies Inc., and Others Key Segment By Method, Service, Application, End User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Gene Synthesis market is segmented as follows:

By Method

Solid-phase Synthesis

Chip-based Synthesis

PCR-based Enzyme Synthesis

By Service

Antibody DNA Synthesis

Viral DNA Synthesis

Others

By Application

Gene & Cell Therapy Development

Vaccine Development

Disease Diagnosis

Others

By End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Method, Service, Application, End User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

