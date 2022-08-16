Submit Release
Schulman, Lopez, Hoffer & Adelstein, LLP Spearheads Closing of $362 Million Multi-Property Real Estate Deal

It was a very complex transaction with many moving parts and we closed one of the biggest deals San Antonio may see this year.”
— Jason Adelstein, Partner at SLHA, LLP
SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schulman, Lopez, Hoffer & Adelstein, LLP (SLHA) is excited to announce the closing of a $362 million multi-property deal for one of its private clients. The transaction spans multiple counties in South Texas with a portfolio encompassing eight multi-family complexes containing over 2,800 apartment units.

“It was a pleasure to assist our clients on this project,” said Jason Adelstein, Partner at SLHA, LLP. “It was a very complex transaction with many moving parts and we closed one of the biggest deals San Antonio may see this year."

SLHA was the real estate counsel for the seller and has a full-service real estate group. Jason Adelstein leads the Firm’s commercial real estate and natural resources practice for both public and private clients and his team is available to support your next project. This deal, which closed June 1st, was facilitated by Joe Joyce, Senior Associate and Paralegal, Regina Karako and Jennifer Reed, Legal Assistant.

Congratulations to our client on the successful closing.


###

Schulman, Lopez, Hoffer & Adelstein, LLP (SLHA) has offices in San Antonio, Austin, Houston and New Orleans. SLHA has a full service real estate and natural resources group; consults education organizations and school networks nationwide; and offers full service bond counsel representation plus an extensive portfolio of other services. For more information, please visit:
www.slh-law.com

Stephanie Bazan
SLHA, LLP
+1 210-538-5385
sbazan@slh-law.com
