Schulman, Lopez, Hoffer & Adelstein, LLP Spearheads Closing of $362 Million Multi-Property Real Estate Deal
It was a very complex transaction with many moving parts and we closed one of the biggest deals San Antonio may see this year.”SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schulman, Lopez, Hoffer & Adelstein, LLP (SLHA) is excited to announce the closing of a $362 million multi-property deal for one of its private clients. The transaction spans multiple counties in South Texas with a portfolio encompassing eight multi-family complexes containing over 2,800 apartment units.
— Jason Adelstein, Partner at SLHA, LLP
“It was a pleasure to assist our clients on this project,” said Jason Adelstein, Partner at SLHA, LLP. “It was a very complex transaction with many moving parts and we closed one of the biggest deals San Antonio may see this year."
SLHA was the real estate counsel for the seller and has a full-service real estate group. Jason Adelstein leads the Firm’s commercial real estate and natural resources practice for both public and private clients and his team is available to support your next project. This deal, which closed June 1st, was facilitated by Joe Joyce, Senior Associate and Paralegal, Regina Karako and Jennifer Reed, Legal Assistant.
Congratulations to our client on the successful closing.
