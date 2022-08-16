DR. ALGIRDAS KANAUKA SHARES HIS STORY OF EXPERIENCES, ADVENTURES, AND SURVIVAL BEFORE WORLD WAR II IN HIS MEMOIR
Author Dr. Algirdas Kanauka writes about the World War II Lithuania to Soviet occupation in his book Raven’s Flight to FreedomYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are all kinds of memories; those that are better kept to oneself and those that, when shared, are better. Through the latter, other people get to catch a glimpse of what has been and learn from them. And this is true for author Dr. Algirdas Kanauka as he tells the story of his life in his memoir, "Raven’s Flight to Freedom."
"Raven’s Flight to Freedom" was published in February last year by Diamond Media Press Co. It has over three hundred pages worth of Dr. Kanauka’s recollection and interpretation of memories and perceptions back in the day, with its main theme being survival, starting from his life in Lithuania before World War II, and concludes in realizing new ideas from old memories.
In the book’s author’s note, he wrote, “I was driven by desire to share experiences of journeying on this planet with my fellow travelers.”
"Raven’s Flight to Freedom," according to an Amazon customer, is “told with intelligence, erudition, and wit by a brave man who truly loves both his native and his adopted countries”.
Indeed, Dr. Kanauka has written the book so vividly and with so much respect and precaution towards those he has mentioned. He also kept relevant details, which elevates the reading experience. Truly is a one-of-a-kind veteran’s autobiography.
Dr. Algirdas Kanauka, after all the adventures he has made memories from, is now retired and is currently residing and enjoying the warm waters of Southern California while freelance writing. And his memoir, "Raven’s Flight to Freedom," is available on Amazon.
