Global Online Voting System Market Share Likely to Surpass At a CAGR of 7.5% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
According to CMI The global Online Voting System market size was estimated at USD 267 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 770 million by 2030SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Custom Market Insights (CMI), The global Online Voting System market size was estimated at USD 267 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 770 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% between 2022 and 2030.
The global Online Voting System market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market size, which is further segmented into the regional and country-level market size, and segmentation market growth. Also, it provides the market share, sales analysis, and competitive landscape, the impact of domestic and global market participants, trade regulations, value chain optimization, recent key developments, strategic market growth analysis, opportunities analysis, product launches, and technological innovations.
Online Voting System Market: Overview
An Online Voting System is a platform that providers the election authorities to conduct elections using the internet through various devices, such as kiosks and mobile phones. It’s a digital platform where votes are cast online without the use of ballots and papers. With the help of such systems, a voter can cast his/her from any location with the accessibility of the internet. This helps in saving costs concerning setting up physical infrastructure and staff used in a traditional voting system.
Regional Overview
Asia Pacific region to dominate the Online Voting System market
The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the Online Voting System market. As per the studies conducted by the Center for Media, the estimated general election cost was over USD 7 billion in 2019. The high cost of these elections is expected to support the adoption of the Online Voting System in the coming years. Presently, the market is dominated by the North American region. Both the US and Canada are very early adopters of advanced technologies. In these countries, the demand for Online Voting systems is experiencing growth from varied End-Users. Academic institutions are the fastest growing segment, by the End-User, in North America.
Some of the prominent players
Votebox, 21c Consultancy Ltd
Delib Ltd
Hart Intercivic Inc
Avante International Technology
Australian Election Company Corp.
Association Technology Solutions and Dominion Voting Systems Corp.
Benel Solutions Corp.
Higher Logic Inc
Clear Ballot Inc.
Microvote General Corp.
The global Online Voting System market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Remote Online Voting
On-site Online Voting
By Platform
Kiosks
Desktops/Laptops
Mobile Devices
By Deployment
On-premises
Cloud
By End-User
Government
Corporates
Educational Institutions
Others
On the basis of Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
