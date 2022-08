Global Online Voting System Market Share Likely to Surpass At a CAGR of 7.5% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights

Custom Market Insights

According to CMI The global Online Voting System market size was estimated at USD 267 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 770 million by 2030

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Custom Market Insights (CMI), The global Online Voting System market size was estimated at USD 267 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 770 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% between 2022 and 2030.The global Online Voting System market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market size, which is further segmented into the regional and country-level market size, and segmentation market growth. An Online Voting System is a platform that providers the election authorities to conduct elections using the internet through various devices, such as kiosks and mobile phones. It's a digital platform where votes are cast online without the use of ballots and papers. With the help of such systems, a voter can cast his/her from any location with the accessibility of the internet. This helps in saving costs concerning setting up physical infrastructure and staff used in a traditional voting system. Regional Overview

Asia Pacific region to dominate the Online Voting System market

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the Online Voting System market. As per the studies conducted by the Center for Media, the estimated general election cost was over USD 7 billion in 2019. The high cost of these elections is expected to support the adoption of the Online Voting System in the coming years. Presently, the market is dominated by the North American region. Both the US and Canada are very early adopters of advanced technologies. In these countries, the demand for Online Voting systems is experiencing growth from varied End-Users. Academic institutions are the fastest growing segment, by the End-User, in North America. Some of the prominent players

Votebox, 21c Consultancy Ltd
Delib Ltd
Hart Intercivic Inc
Avante International Technology
Australian Election Company Corp.
Association Technology Solutions and Dominion Voting Systems Corp.
Benel Solutions Corp.
Higher Logic Inc
Clear Ballot Inc.
Microvote General Corp.

The global Online Voting System market is segmented as follows:

By Type
Remote Online Voting
On-site Online Voting

By Platform
Kiosks
Desktops/Laptops
Mobile Devices

By Deployment
On-premises
Cloud

By End-User
Government
Corporates
Educational Institutions
Others

On the basis of Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America About Us

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.