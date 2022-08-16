Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette to Join U.S. Army for PaYS Signing Ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and members of the governor's cabinet will participate in a U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Signing Ceremony, tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17 at 1:00 PM. 

WHO: Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette, members of the governor's cabinet

WHAT: PaYS Ceremonial Signing 

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17 at 1:00 PM 

WHERE: U.S. Army Training Center & Fort Jackson Headquarters, 2400 Jackson Boulevard, Fort Jackson, S.C.

Note: Media attending the event must contact Leslie Ann Sully at 803-605-0890 by 2 PM today. Media will meet tomorrow at 12:30 PM at Gate 2 on Forest Drive (exit 12 off I-77). Once at the gate, stay in the farthest right lane and tell the guard you are media and are meeting a PAO representative. The guard will have you drive into the visitor center parking lot where you will meet a PAO. 

-###-

