Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 900 Block of 10th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, August 15, 2022, in the 900 block of 10th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:43 pm, the suspects and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, one of the suspects brandished a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, August 15, 2022, 28 year-old Robert Vossburg, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###