Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 800 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Monday, August 15, 2022, in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 5:03 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect struck the victim multiple times with a wood board. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, August 15, 2022, 28 year-old Daniel Hall, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

