Ajility Real Estate Partners With Side, Turning Obstacles Into Solutions for Northern California Buyer and Sellers

Ajility Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.

PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ajility Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that the symbiotic environment that Ajility Real Estate fosters for agents and clients is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.

Ajility Real Estate was founded by Annaliese Quisisem, a top producer and second-generation REALTOR®, and Gene Quisisem, a renowned deal-maker with a marketing background. Annaliese Quisisem has sold more than 300 properties and maintains membership in the exclusive Top Agent Network, which is composed of the most experienced, well-connected real estate agents in Sonoma and Marin. Gene Quisisem has held leadership roles for international real estate franchises and has led teams to close more than 3,000 real estate transactions. Ajility Real Estate, the powerhouse duo's latest venture, represents residential buyers, sellers, and investors in Sonoma, Marin, and San Francisco counties.

"We've never done anything just because it's always been done that way, and we're not about to start now," Annaliese Quisisem said. "We dropped a "J" into our name to represent how innovation is woven into every element of our business."

Partnering with Side will ensure Ajility Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Ajility Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Ajility Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

"With Side to bolster our experience, Annaliese and I can provide Ajility agents with a heightened level of local expertise and market insight and the state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services required in today's industry," Gene Quisisem said. "By strengthening our team of agents and tightening our back-end operations, our clients are poised to enjoy less stress, more speed, and high-fives."

About Ajility Real Estate

Ajility Real Estate agents turn obstacles into solutions. Authentic and responsive, they value marketing over listing, effectiveness over efficiency, and quality over quantity, considering data and facts to arrive at their recommendations. The "J" in the company's name represents how innovation is woven into every element of the business. Ajility Real Estate serves Sonoma, Marin, and San Francisco counties. For more information, visit http://www.ajilityrealestate.com.

About Side

Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

Media Contact

Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, press@sideinc.com

SOURCE Side