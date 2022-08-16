American Lending Center and Sunstone Management Rank on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest Growing Companies

Both companies rank on distinguished list for third consecutive year

Today, Inc. revealed that American Lending Center (under American Lending Center Holdings (ALC)) and Sunstone Management are ranked No. 935 and No. 4,167, respectively, on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Leading non-bank lending institution ALC had a revenue growth rate of 685.69% while sister company Sunstone Management, a diversified private capital management and investment firm, grew 112%. ALC came in at No. 147 in California, No. 66 in Financial Services, and No. 57 in Los Angeles. Sunstone landed at No. 593 in California, No. 278 in Financial Services, and No. 250 in Los Angeles.

"We're honored to have been named to this notable list for the third year in a row," said John Shen, accomplished financial services entrepreneur and founder of the two companies. "ALC and Sunstone's work to support U.S.-based small businesses is more important than ever, and we are excited to see our efforts grow alongside our southern California community."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About American Lending Center: A Financial Times (FT) Americas' Fastest Growing Company

American Lending Center (ALC) is a private non-bank lending institution and nationally recognized leader in small business lending. Between 2009 and 2020, ALC offered strategically structured senior loan products to 80+ qualified SBA 504 projects in 19 states, contributing to a combined construction and business expansion budget of over one billion dollars. ALC's lending practice has successfully created more than 12,000 new jobs nationwide. As one of only a handful of nonbank institutions designated to provide immediate financial relief to struggling small businesses, ALC provided PPP loans to nearly 30,000 small businesses across all 50 states and Washington, DC.

About Sunstone Management: A Financial Times (FT) Americas' Fastest Growing Company

Sunstone Management is a diversified private capital firm located in Southern California that invests in diverse early-stage technology entrepreneurs who demonstrate the promise to build great companies. We believe in the aspirational power of southern California to attract and inspire the most sophisticated investors and the most ambitious entrepreneurs in the world. We deliver new and exciting opportunities for economic growth through the creation of innovative public-private-partnerships, and our unique experience across government, education, and private sectors.

