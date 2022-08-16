For the 5th Time, Escalon Appears on the Inc. 5000 Moving Up Almost 200 Places to Ranking No. 1,647 Due to the Company's Impressive Revenue Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Escalon, leading Essential Business Services (EBS) provider, is No. 1,647 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Escalon's EBS solution is a one-stop shop for all the back office business essentials growth-minded companies, like those on the Inc. 500 list, need, including accounting, bookkeeping, taxes, insurance, payroll, benefits, and recruiting. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are very pleased to once again be recognized by Inc. magazine on its annual Inc. 5000 list," said Ruby Sahiwal, CEO of Escalon. "Certainly, this speaks volumes about our efforts over the past year because we moved up almost 200 places on the list. The fact that we are on a growth trajectory shows that our efforts to become the leader in Essential Business Services are paying off."

Since its last inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list, Escalon has acquired Early Growth and Full Stack Finance, both leaders in financial, CFO and HR services for VC-backed and VC-bound companies. By joining forces, Escalon is now the largest provider of Essential Business Services in the country, able to offer companies of all sizes the services and resources needed to take their business to the next level.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Escalon, together with acquired companies Early Growth and Full Stack Finance, is the one-and-done solution for all Essential Business Services (EBS), including FinOps (CFO services, bookkeeping and accounting), PeopleOps (human resources, benefits, recruiting and payroll) and Risk (business insurance). Since 2006, Escalon has helped over 5,000 companies across a range of industries and in 22 countries optimize their back offices. Escalon has been named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list five times over the past six years.

