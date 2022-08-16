Dinosaur domination continues with the worldwide debut of the Dinotracker AR mobile app, the official companion app to the global box-office blockbuster Jurassic World Dominion

Developed by Trigger XR and in partnership with LG Uplus and the Global Telco Alliance, the Dinotracker AR app brings the film — and its dinosaurs — into real-life with high-fidelity augmented reality through Niantic's Lightship ARDK

With today's highly anticipated in-home release of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment's' Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition also comes the global roll-out of the exclusive Dinotracker AR app. Inspired by the film that captivated audiences around the world, fans of all ages can use the app to discover, track, and interact with life-size dinosaurs they find in their own real-life environments. This storyline serves as the introduction to the innovative app, which features immersive storytelling through incredibly realistic, true-to-size dinos from the film, all brought to life with high-fidelity augmented reality. Currently available for download, the app was developed by Trigger XR — the most experienced XR developer and creative agency — and in partnership with Universal Pictures, Niantic, and LG Uplus, Qualcomm, and KOCCA in Korea.

The Dinotracker AR app allows users to be stars of their own story as they help track dinosaurs and their movements in the quest to help humans and dinosaurs coexist. As users locate dinosaurs, they may tag and share reports of the sightings to notify others. Users must try to find each of the dinosaurs within their natural habitats by scanning the appropriate environments to scale.

Velociraptor (Blue) : One of the star dinos from the film, Blue is a Velociraptor that can be found in medium-size areas with visible ground.

: One of the star dinos from the film, Blue is a Velociraptor that can be found in medium-size areas with visible ground. Velociraptor (Beta) : As Blue's baby, Beta is a smaller-sized Velociraptor and can be found in slightly less spacious areas with visible ground.

: As Blue's baby, Beta is a smaller-sized Velociraptor and can be found in slightly less spacious areas with visible ground. Carnotaurus : Found in large, grassy areas, the Carnotaurus is an enormous theropod that measures almost 35 ft. in length.

: Found in large, grassy areas, the Carnotaurus is an enormous theropod that measures almost 35 ft. in length. Tyrannosaurus Rex : The most well-known species of dinosaurs, the Tyrannosaurus Rex can be found in extra-large areas with visible ground.

: The most well-known species of dinosaurs, the Tyrannosaurus Rex can be found in extra-large areas with visible ground. Other dinosaurs featured in the app include a Pteranodon, Dilophosaurus, Stygimoloch, Gallimimus, Nasutoceratops, and Compsognathus.

In addition to the immersive storytelling, key technology within the Dinotracker AR app includes:

Semantic understanding to create environmental awareness: Through Niantic's Lightship ARDK, the app dynamically recognizes what kind of surfaces the user's camera is looking at — in real-time. Based on where the user is, the experience will generate different dinosaur unlocks such as a Pteranodon flying in the sky or a Dilophosaurus near a body of grass.

Through Niantic's Lightship ARDK, the app dynamically recognizes what kind of surfaces the user's camera is looking at — in real-time. Based on where the user is, the experience will generate different dinosaur unlocks such as a Pteranodon flying in the sky or a Dilophosaurus near a body of grass. Spatial awareness and occlusion : The real-time generated depth information understands a user's specific context and enables dinosaurs to appear behind objects like walls or other obtrusions to create a more realistic setting.

: The real-time generated depth information understands a user's specific context and enables dinosaurs to appear behind objects like walls or other obtrusions to create a more realistic setting. Hand-tracking: Users can physically toss a piece of food to feed a Compsognathus in AR, generating a memorable moment. This hand-tracking interaction uses Apple's Core ML for iOS devices and Google's MediaPipe for Android devices.

Users can physically toss a piece of food to feed a Compsognathus in AR, generating a memorable moment. This hand-tracking interaction uses Apple's Core ML for iOS devices and Google's MediaPipe for Android devices. Walkable planes: After the user scans their environment, a 3D mesh representation of the user's surroundings gives the dinosaurs space to move along open, flat ground areas or atop available surface heights. Users can point a laser and watch as the dinosaurs are attracted to it.

After the user scans their environment, a 3D mesh representation of the user's surroundings gives the dinosaurs space to move along open, flat ground areas or atop available surface heights. Users can point a laser and watch as the dinosaurs are attracted to it. High-fidelity 3D modeling and animations: The app delivers high-fidelity 3D modeling and a dynamic set of reactive animations to generate lifelike dinosaur behaviors and audio. For example if a user gets too close to the dinosaur, it will react accordingly!

The app delivers high-fidelity 3D modeling and a dynamic set of reactive animations to generate lifelike dinosaur behaviors and audio. For example if a user gets too close to the dinosaur, it will react accordingly! User generated content and amplification: The ultimate end result of the experience will be to populate the web-based Dinotracker map. The app creates a simple user journey – encouraging fans to go outdoors, explore, and upload and share photos and video captures of the dinosaurs using the #dinotracker hashtag and #JurassicWorldDominion.

"Our goal for the Dinotracker AR app was to create the most realistic experience possible, enabling fans to feel like these incredible creatures are in front of them and immersed in their surroundings," said Jason Yim, Founder and CEO of Trigger XR. "We're excited to bring in the latest XR tech from Niantic and combine it with one of the world's most beloved series."

To download the Dinotracker AR mobile app, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition is available to own on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-rayTM and DVD on August 16, 2022 in territories around the world. For more information about the Jurassic World Dominion movie visit www.jurassicworld.com. #JurassicWorldDominion

About Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition

Complete the incredible journey that began with Jurassic Park as two generations unite to fight for the future in Jurassic World Dominion. The epic film is now available with a never-before-seen Extended Version, as the breathtaking battle between humanity and the prehistoric past gets even bigger. Roaring with more dinosaurs, more spectacular action, exclusive moments with iconic characters, and the restored prologue, this colossal cut brings home the definitive experience of Jurassic World Dominion's unforgettable adventure.

About Trigger XR

Trigger XR is the world's most experienced XR developer and creative agency. For over 13 years, we've been strategizing, building, and running XR solutions for the world's top brands, helping them to launch cutting-edge AR and VR experiences while leading them into the metaverse. Through our tech expertise and cross-platform capabilities, we enable brands to reinvent their customer experience while reimagining what's possible across entertainment, sports, retail, and enterprise.

Trigger XR has completed over 250 XR projects and more than 275,000 hours of XR development with clients such as Disney, Verizon, LEGO, the NBA, NFL, Nike, Sony, Google, and Molson Coors, along with premium entertainment IP including Spider-Man, Star Wars, Avengers, Jurassic World, and more. We are also early development partners with Niantic, Qualcomm, Snap, Meta, Adobe, and the Global XR Content Telco Alliance, as well as premiere partners with 8th Wall and Unity. Trigger XR has been awarded numerous Shortys and Webbys and was recognized as one of the fastest growing companies by Inc. Magazine. As a minority owned business and a member of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), we collaborate with a diverse slate of clients and partners who represent inclusive values. For more information about Trigger XR, visit us at www.TriggerXR.com.

About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE – www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango, DreamWorks Animation Film and Television. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

