GoldSpring Consulting Announces Accelerate Business Travel Mentorship Program

GoldSpring Consulting invests in a diverse future for the business travel industry

To help increase representation and opportunities in the business travel sector, GoldSpring Consulting announced today at the GBTA 2022 Convention the launch of Accelerate, the GoldSpring Business Travel Mentorship program for early-career industry professionals from underrepresented groups.

Will Tate, GoldSpring Consulting partner, said, "For our industry to progress and innovate for today's and tomorrow's challenges, we must tap into the talents of people across racial and ethnic backgrounds, LGBTQIA+ individuals, differently-abled people, and other historically underrepresented groups. One of the best ways we can close our industry's representation gap is by making an intentional investment to support people from these underrepresented groups using our core competence in business travel."

GoldSpring Consulting is proud to announce: GoldSpring's Accelerate Business Travel Mentorship Program.

The goal of this eight-week mentoring program is to provide education, resources, access, and best practices to propel emerging leaders into their next great role on a pathway to the corner office.

About GoldSpring's Accelerate Business Travel Mentorship Program

GoldSpring's mentorship program welcomes approximately 10 people interested in accelerating their business travel careers. We encourage people from underrepresented groups with at least five years of work experience or one to three years of relevant business travel and meeting experience to consider this opportunity. GoldSpring Consulting asks readers to forward this opportunity to people who might benefit from it.

Over eight weeks, each participant will have access to individualized coaching sessions, collaborative learning sessions, one-on-one mentoring opportunities, shadowing existing project consultants, and weekly group check-ins with GoldSpring leadership.

All participants who complete the program will earn the GoldSpring Accelerate Certificate and will be promoted throughout our network.

Please visit www.goldspringconsulting.com/accelerate for application information. Applications close on September 9, 2022, followed by virtual interviews for selected candidates. Selections will be finalized by September 23, 2022.

About GoldSpring Consulting

GoldSpring Consulting is an independent consultancy providing services to support all aspects of managed travel and meetings programs, including software solutions to analyze and benchmark programs. GoldSpring's industry-leading team of experts offers extensive experience and custom solutions to optimize clients' travel programs. For more information visit www.goldspringconsulting.com.

