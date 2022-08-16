UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru 'Nigerian Nightmare' Usman is Launching His Successful Pre-Workout Powder HYDE® Nightmare Into Walmart

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSupps, a leader in sports nutrition, has announced that UFC Welterweight Champion and partner Kamaru "Nigerian Nightmare" Usman will be launching his new product HYDE® Nightmare into Walmart stores nationwide. The announcement was made official on Aug. 15, 2022, Frisco, Texas.

HYDE® Nightmare prides itself on three key benefits: high performance, laser-sharp focus, and fierce energy. All are done with the ultimate goal to conquer physical and mental stress for any athlete, ranging from moderate bodybuilders to established combat athletes. Coming in Jawbreaker, Blood Berry, and Lightning Lemon flavors, this powder contains 300 mg of caffeine, is third-party banned substance tested, and greatly elevates exercise performance.

"It's a really unique opportunity to bring advanced performance supplements to the sports nutrition aisle of the biggest retailer in the country - Walmart," said Priscila Prunella, ProSupps VP of Marketing. "We at ProSupps are committed to educating the Walmart consumer and elevating their supplement section with HYDE® Nightmare."

The pre-workout product has garnered a wide number of 5-star reviews, with many stating how it builds focus and how it pushes them into the mindset that they can keep going. Unlike other pre-workout supplements, you also don't have to worry about it leaving a bad taste in your mouth or not getting the pump that you want - and deserve. Equipped with the hardware to push past your limits, HYDE® Nightmare is dead set on helping you win the "war of nutrition."

"We put a lot of work into developing and launching a product that has full transparency, is completely clean, and gets the job done," Kamaru Usman explained. "For the past 12 months, we've been grinding it out, expanding HYDE® Nightmare's distribution across the world. I am humbled and excited to be launching my pre-workout into Walmart on its one-year anniversary."

On UFC 278, the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world is scheduled to defend his UFC Welterweight Championship on Aug. 20, 2022, against "Rocky" Leon Edwards in a rematch in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Vivint Arena. The last time these two squared off was on Dec. 19, 2015, a unanimous victory for Usman.

At ProSupps, we strive to create performance products of superior quality, for those who take their training seriously and push their body to the limit. Our sports expert product development team works on the cutting edge, formulating the most advanced performance products available. Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, ProSupps products are sold in key retailers such as GNC, Walmart, Vitamin Shoppe, and Kroger, among others. For further communication, please visit www.prosupps.com or contact Priscila Prunella, VP of Marketing at pri@prosupps.com.

