Weekender Hotels Acquires Two New Hotels in the Adirondack Region of Upstate NY

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Weekender Hotels today announced the acquisition of two new hotel properties in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY. Town House Lodge in Lake Placid, NY and Shaheen's Adirondack Inn in Tupper Lake, NY are the newest portfolio additions for the Saratoga Springs-based Weekender Hotels. The brand specializes in breathing new life into hotels and inns with high-tech and luxury amenities, while preserving the historic character of the properties, and providing access to nature, the Great Outdoors and adventure.

Weekender Hotels founder Keir Weimer said, "we are thrilled to add these two beautiful properties to our portfolio. Town House Lodge is near Placid Bay Hotel, another one of our properties.This acquisition will allow us to host families, larger groups of people and adventure-seeking travelers who are looking for the Weekender experience at one of the most beautiful lakes in Upstate New York. Shaheen's Adirondack Inn in Tupper Lake, NY is special because, in addition to being family owned for the last twenty years, and carrying over that charm, it will be our largest hotel to date with 33 guest rooms. This is a momentous accomplishment for Weekender, and we can't wait to share more information as we begin renovations on these 2 properties in September to launch reimagined hotel experiences by the end of the year!"

Town House Lodge boasts a heated saltwater pool, a grilling area, and a classic Adirondack fire pit overlooking beautiful Lake Placid and the surrounding mountains. There are 22 guest rooms on this property, and following the renovation will have the Weekender Hotels signature amenities and feel, 3+ additional guest rooms and accommodations, and the new motif will tie-in some of the property's vintage details as an homage to the retro feel of the property and its heritage.

Shaheen's Adirondack Inn, located in Tupper Lake, NY, is beloved by the hotel's patrons that have been visiting for the last twenty years. The property is a stone's throw from the Wild Center, and features numerous activities at one's fingertips, including swimming, boating, fishing, paddling and snowmobiling in the winter.

In addition to Town House Lodge and Shaheen's Adirondack Inn, the Weekender Hotels brand portfolio currently includes Great Pines resort in Old Forge, NY, the original property acquired by Weimer in 2015; Placid Bay Hotel in Lake Placid, NY; Alpine Lodge in North Creek, NY; Jack Daniels Inn in Peterborough, NH; and a 500-acre land development project to really lean-in to the outdoor enthusiast's desires and yearnings. Weekender will continue its thoughtful expansion with two additional properties throughout New England and Upstate New York in the coming months by the end of 2022.

Weimer added, "we are bringing the weekend back to the lives of our guests who visit our properties. Whether you're here for two nights, or extend for a few weeks, we want to provide a place to form new memories and bond with one another and the Great Outdoors. We see how much people love these hotels and the lands around them they can so easily adventure into and explore, and they cherish these traditions when visiting. We want to preserve that enthusiasm, inspire them to go roam and explore, and have a comfortable elevated experience when they return to their basecamp."

