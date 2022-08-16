At 8.20% CAGR, Caffeine Substitute Market Size to Surpass USD 2.37 billion by 2029

Global Caffeine Substitute Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type, By Application, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the caffeine substitute market which was valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 2.37 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Coffee substitutes are non-coffee products that have a rich coffee-like flavour. As they do not contain caffeine, which can affect the nervous system, these substitutes aid in serving as healthy products. These substitutes are typically available in powder form, which dissolves easily in hot water and is brewed similarly to coffee.

Market Scope and Global Caffeine Substitute Market

The major players covered in the caffeine substitute market report are World Finer Foods, Douwe Egberts, Date Seed Coffee, LIMA COFFEE ROASTERS, Dandy Blend, Teeccino and Tattva's Herbs, other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Caffeine Substitute Market Dynamics

Drivers:

• Various benefits associated with consuming caffeine substitutes

Aside from removing the caffeine, coffee substitutes are high in inulin, a prebiotic fibre that has been shown to improve digestive health and promote weight loss. They also have an adequate amount of vitamin B6 and manganese, two nutrients that are essential for brain health. These advantages directly translate into increased demand for coffee substitutes, directly boosting market growth.

• Shift in the lifestyle as well as growing demand from the personal care industry

Some of the factors expected to fuel global market growth during the forecast period include an increasing working population, rising demand for ready-to-use products, and expanding retail markets. The increasing use of caffeine substitutes as a natural ingredient in the cosmetics industry is expected to drive growth in the global caffeine substitute market. Furthermore, rising disposable income levels, rising food and beverage expenditure, and rising consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles are some of the other factors expected to drive caffeine substitute market growth.

Opportunity

Growing promotional activities on social media platforms and other platforms, such as the internet, TV, and newspapers is helping to spread information about the benefits of caffeine substitute’s product. Furthermore, coffee substitutes are packaged in pouches, cans, and aseptic cartons, which preserve their flavour for a longer period and help keep moisture levels under control, preventing mould growth.

Restraints

The high manufacturing costs associated with caffeine substitute in comparison to conventional coffee produced using synthetic chemicals will impede the growth of the caffeine substitute market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the availability of product substitutes will act as a restraint on the growth of the caffeine substitute market during the forecast period.

This caffeine substitute market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the caffeine substitute market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Caffeine Substitute Market Scope

The caffeine substitute market is segmented on the basis of nature, packaging and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

Packaging

• Pouches

• Cans

• Aseptic Cartons

Distribution channel

• Online

• Offline

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Departmental store

