The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates helps another foreclosed homeowner with a 3rd party Trustee Sale Reversal
Going from losing all Equity to being able to resell for profit.COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrs. J. Denson of Los Angeles, CA, was in a very unsustainable Mortgage that was only magnified by the recent pandemic. She could not get her lender to help her modify her loan voluntarily. It also prevented her from obtaining a sustainable Monthly payment as she was denied a refinance due to her default status on her mortgage.
After a few successful delays and postponements of her Trustee Sale, her Private Money Lender proceeded and finalized the Trustee Sale Auction to a 3rd party Purchaser for a fraction over the $479,262.45 that was owed to them, leaving Mrs. Denson not only with a completed Foreclosure on her Credit and her Public Profile but she also suddenly lost 100% of all the Equity she had accumulated since acquiring the Investment Property back in 2011. Like a bad investment in a bad stock at a bad time, her years of gained Equity evaporated all in one action that took place at the Pomona Court House steps on 12 /07/2021 at 11:00 a.m. when the Auctioneers hammer slammed SOLD TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER.
Fortunately for Mrs. Denson, she contacted the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, a 501 C3 Federally Registered not for profit Legal Clinic focused on Homeownership Preservation and Affordable Housing that not only immediately assessed her entire situation but also with the collaboration of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates Senior Legal Services Director, Attorney Fernando Leone; who is an experienced State Bar Licensed Real Estate Attorney for 27 years.
Between Attorney Fernando Leone and a few of the Nonprofit Clinic's experienced Alliances, they quickly laid out a strategic plan to attempt a Trustee Sale Reversal in hopes of keeping and maintaining the Investment Property within the Family. As an alternative, if the Trustee Sale Reversal was successful but wasn't going to result in a more sustainable monthly payment, then at least the Foreclosure could be removed from her profile, then she would be able to sell the Property herself and hopefully turn a profit as a bonus.
With no guarantees of results, Attorney Fernando Leone and his volunteer staff, with the help of Consumer Defense Law Group, an experienced Foreclosure Defense and Wrongful Foreclosure Law Firm operated by CEO and Managing Attorney Anthony Cara, and his paralegal quickly filed legal documents and actions in State Court.
On 01/06/2022, it was confirmed that the Trustee Reversal was official, and the Property went back in Mrs. Denson's name. Unfortunately, although the Trustee Sale was rescinded, the mortgage payment was still unsustainable. Still, she not only avoided a completed Foreclosure but, as a bonus, she pocketed Equity that was previously lost. On 03/14/2022, she closed on a Sale Transaction to a buyer on that same Property listed for $640,000.00
