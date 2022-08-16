Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Segments, Growth Trends Highlighted Registering a CAGR of 7.2% by 2023

Anesthesia and respiratory devices market accounted for $23,446 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $38,298 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.2%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases, increase in number of surgical procedures, surge in pollution level, and increase in tobacco consumption drive the growth in the market. In addition, rapid urbanization and supportive government policies supplement the market growth. However, risks related to therapeutic and diagnostic devices for neonates and low adoption rate of new technologies restrain the growth of the market. On the other hand, increase in demand for therapeutic devices for homecare settings and surge in healthcare expenditures create new opportunities in the industry.

The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market accounted for $23,446 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $38,298 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2023. North America was the highest contributor in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market in 2016; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Respiratory care is a healthcare specialty focused on improving cardiopulmonary functions and promoting health and wellness. Respiratory care devices are majorly classified into therapeutic, diagnostic & monitoring devices, and consumables & accessories. These devices are used to deal with medical conditions, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other acute & chronic respiratory diseases, in hospitals and homecare settings. Anesthesia is a medical procedure used to provide sedation to the patients using anesthetics to control pain during the course of a surgery. The devices, such as anesthesia delivery machines and disposables, are commonly used during surgical procedures to control pain, breathing, blood pressure, blood flow, and heart rate & rhythm.

Advancements in technology, growth in geriatric population, and increase in tobacco consumption drive the market. In addition, heavy usage of anesthesia and prevalence of invasive surgeries fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, high demand for respiratory therapeutic devices in homecare settings and increase in healthcare expenditure are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market players. However, high equipment costs, large pool of undiagnosed population, and risks associated with certain respiratory therapeutic devices for neonates hamper the growth of the respiratory care devices market.

In 2016, North America was the dominant revenue contributor, owing to the large number of clinical trials conducted in the region, presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and high adoption rate of advanced technology. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the analysis period, attributable to presence of populace countries such as India and China, leading to availability of large patient population and rise in healthcare expenditure.

North America to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period

North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements in medications & surgical equipment and rise in adoption of modern anesthetics in this region. However, Asia-Pacific would register the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023, owing to surge in incidence of respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, and lung cancer along with increase in geriatric population and increasing inclination toward homecare monitoring. The report also discusses Europe and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA).

Leading market players

Leading market players analyzed in the report include Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Group Plc., SunMed, Medtronic Plc., ResMed Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Hamilton Medical AG, Invacare Corporation, GE Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, and others.

