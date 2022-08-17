Australian Businessman to Be Inducted into U.S. Towing Hall of Fame
Tony Re of Glen Iris, Victoria, Australia, will be honored by the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame.
Tony has remained dedicated. He continues to learn and develop, assist others and impart his knowledge.”CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum has chosen Antonio Re of Glen Iris, Victoria, Australia, as one of 10 towing industry leaders from the U.S. and around the world to be inducted this fall.
— Nomination statement
Re is managing director of Nationwide Towing & Transport Pty Ltd, a business that has gained a reputation for safety and professionalism throughout the decades in Australia. In co-founding Nationwide Towing, Re consolidated an industry known for fragmentation. Today, Nationwide Towing is unrivaled in the market. The company is part of Nationwide Group, which has over 550 employees and a specialized fleet of over 400 vehicles, including more than 250 tow trucks, with operations in four Australian states.
"Throughout 40 years of service, Tony has remained dedicated and made himself available 24/7. He continues to learn and develop, assist others and impart his knowledge wherever he can," according to his official nomination statement.
Among his many innovations, Re helped to develop towing dispatch software to facilitate bookings and interaction with customers. "This system revolutionized the towing industry and today it is used in Australia and New Zealand."
A big safety advocate, Re invented a supplementary restraint device to be used in the event of a winch failure or accidental winch freewheel. In addition, he implemented the use of stickers around crush zones and visible yellow handles to improve visibility and safety. And Re helped develop a tow truck, called carpark, for recovery of cars and motorcycles in underground car parks and other small spaces.
"This is a first for Australia, and ensures critical safety and efficiency in recovering vehicles in these environments."
Re has invested over $4 million and two years to build an in-truck camera system in-house to monitor safety and provide live training, among other things. And he pushed to deregulate the towing industry in the state of Victoria.
Re also believes in giving back, especially during natural disasters. He donated a tow truck to Sri Lanka after a destructive tsunami, and has donated manpower, a truck, and over $30,000 to bushfire relief.
Due to Re's innovative leadership, the company has received numerous trade awards and recognition. "Tony is deeply committed to the industry."
The Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum will honor Tony Re of Nationwide Towing & Transport of Victoria, Australia, on October 8, 2022, at the Westin Chattanooga during a special induction ceremony that will also include towing legends from around the U.S., France and Japan. The event takes place each year during the organization's annual Museum Weekend.
The Hall of Fame tradition began in 1986, when the towing and recovery industry realized it was time to honor the professional individuals who have made a difference in the industry. Each leader must have at least 20 years of experience. The Hall of Fame has grown to include over 300 distinguished towing professionals from around the world.
The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum was founded over 20 years ago by dedicated towing company owners and operators. It is based in Chattanooga, TN, considered the birthplace of the towing and recovery industry.
For details visit towingmuseum.com.
Reach Tony Re of Nationwide Towing & Transport, Glen Iris, Victoria, Australia, at +610417075717 or email tonyr@134tow.com.au.
